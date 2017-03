An executive order President Trump is expected to sign today rolling back climate change regulations – with the intention of putting jobs first – has one Democratic Virginia lawmaker concerned. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

3-28 Warner Wrap#1-WEB

Also: The investigations into connections between President Trump’s associates and Russia have been muddied in recent days by issues on the House side, but Senator Mark Warner says it must go on:

3-28 Warner Wrap#2-WEB