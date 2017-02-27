Man sought for burglary, grand larceny

News release: Roanoke County Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Alexander Troy Lanham. Police hold outstanding felony warrants on Lanham for Burglary and Grand Larceny. Lanham is described as a white male, 5 foot 11 inches, brownish-red hair, hazel eyes and weighing 165-180 pounds. He is believed to be driving a 2003 Audi A4 sedan, with Virgina registration VRG-4219. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Roanoke County Police at 540-562-3265, or call 911.