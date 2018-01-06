Man found dead inside car in Roanoke River

From Roanoke City Police: At 8:11 this morning [January 6th], Roanoke Police and Roanoke Fire-EMS were dispatched to Vic Thomas Park, behind Black Dog Salvage, after a report of a vehicle being found in the Roanoke River. Upon confirming that there was a vehicle in the river, Roanoke Fire EMS called its Swift Water Rescue Team to the scene. The rescue team found an adult male deceased inside the vehicle. The Roanoke Police Department is handling the investigation. The body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office. The victim’s identity will be released after proper notifications have been made