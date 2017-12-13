Man charged with shoplifting that became armed robbery

A Roanoke man is charged with a supermarket shoplifting incident that police say turned into an armed robbery when the suspect pulled out a gun. Roanoke County Police say it happened yesterday at the Food Lion on Hollins Road. 37-year-old Aaron Petty allegedly displayed the gun after store workers confronted him. He faces robbery and firearms counts.

From Roanoke County Police: On Tuesday, December 12th officers were called to the Food Lion in the 4800 block of Hollins Road in reference to a robbery. Information was received that a male subject was shoplifting from the store. Upon being challenged by Food Lion staff the male subject brandished a firearm and fled the scene. Officers responding to the area observed the suspect and took him in to custody without incident. A weapon and the stolen property were recovered from the suspect. The suspect has been identified as Aaron Petty a 37 year old resident of Roanoke City. Mr. Petty has been charged with the following offenses: 18.2-58 Robbery, 18.2-53.1 Use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 18.2-282 Brandishing a firearm. Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call the Roanoke County Police at (540) 562-3265.