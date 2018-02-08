Man arrested, 13 animals seized in dog-fighting probe

One man was arrested and 13 dogs seized as police investigate a suspected dog-fighting operation. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that among the items seized from the suspect’s home were syringes, a weight attached to a leash, a treadmill and what investigators described as “dog paperwork.” A police spokeswoman referred the newspaper to Richmond Animal Care and Control. The director of that agency declined to comment on specifics such as the type of dogs and their condition. The animals were taken to various locations to be evaluated. Police identified the suspect as Carlton Hardy of South Richmond. Armed with a search warrant, officers also seized guns from the 51-year-old’s two-story home in the Oak Grove neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.