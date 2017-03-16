Losing lottery ticket turns into $100,000 winner for Roanoke man

A Roanoke man is a $100,000 dollar Virginia Lottery winner – with a ticket that at first didn’t win anything. Lottery officials say Brandon Radford entered the ticket into “eXTRA Chances”, and his was among those selected from among all the previous non-winners entered.

(Continue reading for the Virginia Lottery news release.)

From the Virginia Lottery: Brandon Radford of Roanoke races four-cylinder cars when he’s not at his job as a machine operator. He expects to buy a lot of tires with the $100,000 he won in the Virginia Lottery’s eXTRA Chances Promotion. “At first I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I just couldn’t believe it was real.” And it all happened because of a ticket that didn’t win!

With eXTRA Chances, players can enter non-winning tickets in monthly drawings for prizes up to $100,000. Mr. Radford entered several tickets, and one of them was drawn from more than 1.4 million entries in the March 7 drawing to win the top prize.

He’s not the only winner. Players have a chance to win each day with up to 150 daily instant-win cash prizes, ranging from $25 to $100. Just enter any non-winning Scratcher with the eXTRA Chances logo for your chance to win one of these great cash prizes!

Mr. Radford said he hopes to use his winnings for a down payment on a house.

The next grand prize drawing will be held on April 4 with a $100,000 grand prize. The deadline to enter is March 28.

