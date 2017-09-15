Local sports medicine doctors say they’re treating more female athletes over the years

Carilion Clinic is offering another fall of Saturday morning sports injury clinics. They were initially set up mainly to handle injuries from Friday night football games, but doctors say they have seen increasing numbers of girls come in over the years — mainly for soccer-related injuries. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

09-15 Sports Injuries Wrap1-WEB

The Saturday clinics run through November at Carilion centers in Roanoke, Blacksburg and Lexington, starting at 8:30 am.

The National Federation of State High School Associations says the number of girls in the U.S. who participate in high school sports reached an all-time last school year. Click here to see its latest report.