Today’s return of Amtrak service to Roanoke follows yesterday’s ceremonial arrival, one in which government and Amtrak leaders praised the lengthy local and state efforts that have led to this day. State rail officials say they will monitor ridership in the next two years to determine what further service to the region, if any, might be warranted. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

