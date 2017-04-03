Local league of Women Voters chapter returns
April 3rd, 2017 | Written by: Gene Marrano
A group of women in the region are reactivating a local League of Women Voters chapter. More details from WFIR’s Lillian Boyd.
METRO EXPLOSION At least 8 dead in Russia, Putin vows full inquiry
LIVE BLOG: Dems have enough votes to filibuster Gorsuch nomination, increasing odds of ‘nuclear option’
DOSSIER DILEMMA FBI’s No. 2 eyed over conflict in Trump probe
KIM’S NUCLEAR OPTION Defector says North Korea strongman could attack US
TEXAS COP KILLED Gunman at large after shootout near Houston