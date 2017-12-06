Local grower: No major Christmas tree shortage here

One of the area’s better-known Christmas tree growers says they have fewer seven- and eight-foot trees this year than has usually been the case, but it’s not like many of those national stories you may have heard about drastic shortages or sharply higher prices. At Joe’s Trees in Craig County, Owner Sue Bostic says the industry planted fewer trees during the recession in 2008, and those are the ones now the size most people want. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

