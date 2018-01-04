Local delegate says both parties will have to talk

A few hours before a random drawing that led to Republican Delegate David Yancey retaining his seat in Newport news, local delegate Chris Head told WFIR live in-studio that the now-confirmed 51-49 split with the House Democrats will require a different approach. Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds lost to Yancey this morning after their race had been declared a tie, but her party made solid gains in the House of Delegates last November. Hear a complete conversation with 17th district delegate Chris Head on a variety of topics by clicking below:

1-4 Chris Head In-Studio-WEB