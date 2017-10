Count 17th District Republican delegate Chris Head among those looking forward to Amtrak service to and from Roanoke, which begins regular operations next Tuesday. Amtrak will run one morning train from Roanoke with one returning train in the evening. Head appeared live in studio on WFIR this morning.

