LewisGale employees recognized for flood relief efforts in Houston

November 30th, 2017 | Written by:

Gene Marrano/WFIR

14 LewisGale Medical Center employees who headed to Houston in late August on a few hours notice after floods ravaged the region thought they were going to do a presentation on the ten days spent there at today’s Salem Rotary Club meeting. Instead they were each honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award.  The Harris Fellow Award is the Rotary Club’s highest honor; each LewisGale recipient also had a thousand dollars donated in their name to a college scholarship fund.

11-30 Lewis Gale-Rotary for web-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test