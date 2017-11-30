LewisGale employees recognized for flood relief efforts in Houston

14 LewisGale Medical Center employees who headed to Houston in late August on a few hours notice after floods ravaged the region thought they were going to do a presentation on the ten days spent there at today’s Salem Rotary Club meeting. Instead they were each honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award. The Harris Fellow Award is the Rotary Club’s highest honor; each LewisGale recipient also had a thousand dollars donated in their name to a college scholarship fund.

