Lea, Rasoul among 85 appointed to Northam transition team

November 16th, 2017 | Written by:

Sherman Lea, Sr.

Del. Sam Rasoul

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and Delegate Sam Rasoul are among several people from our area who have been named as a member of Governor-elect Ralph Northam’s Transition Committee. There are 85 committee members in all, most of them Democrats, but there are some Republicans.

Here is the governor-elect’s full news release: Today, Governor-elect Ralph Northam announced his bipartisan Transition Committee, consisting of Virginians from across the Commonwealth who will join him over the course of the next two months to lay the groundwork for a successful administration.

“This bipartisan group of community leaders reflects the diversity that makes our Commonwealth a wonderful and inclusive place to live,” said Governor-elect Northam.

“I am honored to have the help of such a great group of Virginians as we build an administration that reflects Virginia and takes our Commonwealth to the next level. We have a tremendous opportunity over the next four years to make a positive difference in the lives of Virginians, and to create opportunity for every Virginian, no matter who you are, no matter where you live. I look forward to hitting the ground running to do just that.”

 

Northam Transition Committee Members

Jonathan Aberman
Managing Director, Amplifier Ventures
McLean

Kim Adkins
Marketing Director, Carter Bank & Trust
Martinsville

Stephen R. Adkins
Chief, Chickahominy Tribe of Virginia
Charles County

The Honorable Kenneth “Kenny” Alexander
Mayor, City of Norfolk
Norfolk

The Honorable Lamont Bagby
House of Delegates
Henrico County

Andrea Bailey
President, Prince William County NAACP
Prince William County

Brian Ball
Partner, Williams Mullen
Richmond

Mark Bowles
Executive Vice President, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC
Richmond

Jennifer Bowles
Vice Mayor, Martinsville City Council
Martinsville

Robert Bragg III
President, Virginia Professional Fire Fighters
Richmond

Jeffrey “Jeff” Breit
Attorney, Breit, Drescher, Imprevento
Virginia Beach

David Broder
President, SEIU Virginia 512
Vienna

Carlos Brown
Member, Commonwealth Transportation Board
Richmond

The Honorable C. William “Bill” Carrico
Senate of Virginia
Grayson County

Keyanna Connor
State Director, Office of United States Senator Mark Warner
Richmond

Henry “Hap” Connors, Jr.
Member, Commonwealth Transportation Board
Fredericksburg

Vanessa Crawford
Sheriff, City of Petersburg
Petersburg

The Honorable Barbara A. Favola
Senate of Virginia
Arlington County

The Honorable Eileen Filler-Corn
House of Delegates
Springfield

The Honorable R. Creigh Deeds
Senate of Virginia
Bath County

The Honorable Adam P. Ebbin
Senate of Virginia
Alexandria

The Honorable Jay Fisette
Chairman, Arlington County Board of Supervisors
Arlington

Jay Ford
Executive Director, Virginia Eastern Shorekeeper
Norfolk

Steven Gould
Member, City of Danville School Board
Danville

Lori Haas
Virginia State Director, The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence
Richmond

Mike Hamlar
President, Hamlar Enterprises
Roanoke

The Honorable Eva T. Hardy
Former Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources
Richmond

Margaret Nimmo Holland
Executive Director, Voices for Virginia’s Children
Richmond

The Honorable Anne Holton
Former Virginia Secretary of Education, former First Lady of Virginia
Richmond

The Honorable Mike Hymes
Member, Tazewell Board of Supervisors
Tazewell

Allison Jones
HosPAC Director, Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association
Richmond

Reverend Kelvin F. Jones
Director of Ministries, Blue Water Development
Chincoteague

Tarina Keene
Executive Director, NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia
Richmond

Jack Kennedy
Clerk of the Court, Wise County Circuit Court
Norton

Dr. Babur Lateef
Ophthalmologist, Advanced Ophthalmology Inc.
Woodbridge

Dr. Michelle LaRue
Virginia State Director, CASA
Arlington

Dr. Jennifer Lee
Former Virginia Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources
Arlington

The Honorable Sherman P. Lea, Sr.
Mayor, City of Roanoke
Roanoke

Harry T. Lester
Chairman, Chesapeake Bay Foundation
Virginia Beach

Jim Livingston
President, Virginia Education Association
Richmond

The Honorable Mamie Locke
Senate of Virginia
Hampton

The Honorable Alfonso H. Lopez
House of Delegates
Arlington

The Honorable Chris Lu
Former United States Deputy Secretary of Labor
Arlington

Leopoldo Martinez
Board Chair, Latino Victory Project
Washington, D.C.

Dennis Martire
Vice President and Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager, LiUNA! Mid-Atlantic Region
Reston

The Honorable Andria McClellan
Member, Norfolk City Council
Norfolk

The Honorable Jennifer McClellan
Senate of Virginia
Richmond

Sanjay Mittal
CEO, eHealthObjects
Richmond

The Honorable Ross Mugler
Commissioner of the Revenue, City of Hampton
Hampton

Janet Muldoon
Legislative Assistant, Office of State Senator Richard Saslaw
Annandale

Edward Mullen
Partner, Reed Smith
Richmond

William L.”Bill” Murray
Member, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia
Richmond

Reverend Tyrone Nelson
Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church
Richmond

Tram Nguyen
Co-Executive Director, New Virginia Majority
Washington, D.C.

Jeff Novak
Vice President and Deputy General Counsel – Ethics and Compliance, Oath Incorporated
Reston

Arnold Outlaw
President, United Steelworkers Local 8888 – Newport News
Newport News

The Honorable Edward “Ed” Owens
Mayor, Town of South Boston
South Boston

James Parrish
Executive Director, Equality Virginia
Richmond

The Honorable L.F. Payne
President, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC
Washington, D.C.

The Honorable Tom Perriello
Former Congressman
Charlottesville

Chris Petersen
Partner, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
Vienna

The Honorable Todd Pillion
House of Delegates
Abingdon

The Honorable Evans Poston
Commissioner of the Revenue, City of Norfolk
Norfolk

he Honorable Marcia “Cia” Price
House of Delegates
Newport News

Atif Qarni
Math Teacher, Prince William County
Woodbridge

The Honorable Phyllis Randall
Chairwoman, Board of Supervisors
Leesburg

The Honorable Sam Rasoul
House of Delegates
Roanoke City

Alexsis Rodgers
Director of Communications, Planned Parenthood Virginia
Richmond

Nikki Rovner
Associate State Director of External Affairs, The Nature Conservancy
Richmond

Jeff Rowe
President, Virginia Association of IBEW
Newport News

Anna Scholl
Executive Director, Progress Virginia
Albermarle

The Honorable Mark D. Sickles
House of Delegates
Franconia

Aimee Perron Siebert
Partner, Commonwealth Strategy Group
Richmond

The Honorable Levar Stoney
Mayor, City of Richmond
Richmond

The Honorable Richard Stuart
Senate of Virginia
Westmoreland County

Walter Tejada
President, Virginia Latino Leaders Council
Arlington

Michael “Mike” Town
Executive Director, League of Conservation Voters
Richmond

Pia Trigiani
Attorney, MercerTrigiani
Alexandria

Ed Turner
Disability Policy Consultant, Turner & Associates
Richmond

The Honorable Shannon Valentine
Former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates
Lynchburg

Dr. Alan Wagner
Ophthalmologist, Wagner Macula & Retina Center
Virginia Beach

The Honorable Molly Ward
Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources
Hampton

The Honorable John Watkins
Former State Senator
Midlothian

Katharine Webb
Member, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia
Richmond

Matthew “Matt” Yonka
President, Virginia State Building & Construction Trades Council
Richmond

 

