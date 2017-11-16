Lea, Rasoul among 85 appointed to Northam transition team

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and Delegate Sam Rasoul are among several people from our area who have been named as a member of Governor-elect Ralph Northam’s Transition Committee. There are 85 committee members in all, most of them Democrats, but there are some Republicans.

Here is the governor-elect’s full news release: Today, Governor-elect Ralph Northam announced his bipartisan Transition Committee, consisting of Virginians from across the Commonwealth who will join him over the course of the next two months to lay the groundwork for a successful administration.