Lawyers for Virginia challenging Trump travel ban in court

February 10th, 2017 | Written by:

Lawyers for the state of Virginia are challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, arguing in federal court that its seven-nation travel ban violates the Constitution and is the result of “animus toward Muslims.”Michael Kelly, spokesman for Virginia’s Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, said Friday’s hearing in federal court in a Washington suburb poses the most significant state challenge yet.He says in a statement ahead of Friday’s scheduled arguments in Alexandria, Virginia, that it “will be the most in-depth examination of the merits of the arguments against the ban.”Virginia’s challenge comes after a federal appeals court in San Francisco refused Thursday to reinstate the ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

