Lawmakers to consider governor’s vetoes, amendments

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia state lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol to consider Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s vetoes and amendments to legislation they passed earlier this year.Lawmakers will also consider the governor’s tweaks to the state budget at the so-called “veto session” today.The governor, a Democrat, vetoed 40 pieces of legislation on hot-button social issues like guns, abortion and immigration. The Republicans who control the

General Assembly do not have the super majorities required in both chambers to overturn a veto. McAuliffe has also proposed a budget amendment that would give him power to expand Medicaid, saying the issue had gained new urgency after President Donald Trump’s recent defeat in repealing the Affordable Care Act. But state Republicans say they remain opposed to expanding the public health care program.