Lawmakers still grappling with ethics law

February 16th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Virginia General Assembly is set to adjust the state’ ethics laws for the fourth straight year, as lawmakers continue struggle over what kind of gifts they can take from lobbyists and special interests.Lawmakers are working on legislation clarifying that public officials cannot accept tickets to watch sporting events in luxury boxes. The moves comes a year after a top aide to Gov. Terry McAuliffe accepted an invitation from the Washington Redskins to watch a playoff game from one of the team’s boxes with the approval from the state’s ethics council’s staff.The team is in active discussions with state officials about building a new stadium in Virginia, and lawmakers said the gift violated the spirit of a 2015 ethics overhaul.

