Feeding America-Southwest Virginia needed a new refrigerated truck – and Kroger wanted to roll out its new “Zero Hunger, Zero Waste” program. So this morning the supermarket chain donated a new truck worth $133,000 to the Salem-based food bank, where Pamela Irvine is the CEO. The new truck will be used to pick up unsold food from Kroger stores and other locations, for transport to the Feeding America-Southwest Virginia warehouse.

