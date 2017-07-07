Kmart to close Roanoke store by early October

The Kmart store on Franklin Road in Roanoke will close by early October. It is one of 43 Kmart and Sears stores nationwide included in the latest of several rounds of such closures this year — more than 300 in all. The company that owns both chains says going-out-of-business sales could begin as early as next Thursday.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Struggling department store chain Sears says it’s closing even more stores as it tries to turn around its business. Sears Holdings Corp. CEO Eddie Lampert said in a blog post Friday that the company would close another eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores that are unprofitable by early October. Hundreds of store closings have already been announced this year. Sears had said in March that there was “substantial doubt” it could continue after years of bleeding money, though it has insisted that its actions to turn around its business should help reduce that risk. With more people shopping online, mall foot traffic has dropped.

(Continue reading for the full list the latest Kmart and Sears closures.)

Kmart

104 Highway 31 North, Athens, AL

635 Skyland Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL

3340 E Andy Devine Ave., Kingman, AZ

2526 W Northern Ave., Phoenix, AZ

4325 Broadway, Eureka, CA

7200 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA

12412 U S 19, Hudson, FL

4717 South Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL

20505 South Dixie Hwy., Miami, FL

8245 N Florida Ave., Tampa, FL

2500 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA

1300 S Madison Ave., Douglas, GA

W-201 Neider Road, Coeur D’Alene, ID

2828 N Broadway, Anderson, IN

2520 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY

2760 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY

140 Whalon Street, Fitchburg, MA

1277 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA

801 N Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI

1290 N Monroe Street, Monroe, MI

1515 W Bell Street, Glendive, MT

1000 3Rd Street NW, Great Falls, MT

2975 E Sahara Blvd., Las Vegas, NV

200 S Washington Street, Herkimer, NY

601 Woodman Dr., Dayton, OH

12501 Rockside Road, Garfield Heights, OH

1801 W Alexis Road, Toledo, OH

501 S E Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, OK

2323-2327 N Harrison, Shawnee, OK

4401 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA

2011 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence, SC

732 Old Hickory Blvd., Jackson, TN

4670 S 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT

3533 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke, VA

2450 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, WY

Sears