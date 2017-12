Minnesota Senator Al Franken announced his resignation late this morning in the wake of a growing number of claims of sexual harassment. Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine addressed the issue beforehand on a teleconference this morning. Kaine said he spoke to Franken yesterday about his situation. He also says women are becoming more comfortable about making claims now – knowing they are more likely to be believed.

