Judge rules Dominion’s coal ash pit polluted Virginia water

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A federal judge has found Virginia’s largest utility violated the Clean Water Act because arsenic is flowing from a coal ash storage site in Chesapeake, polluting ground and surface water.U.S. District Judge John Gibney Jr. issued the ruling yesterday in a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club against Dominion Virginia Power. But the judge also found that the arsenic discharge poses no health or environmental threat. He didn’t order the ash removed to a lined landfill, as the Sierra Club wanted.Instead, Dominion must conduct testing and the two sides must submit a remediation plan.Dominion says it’s pleased the court found no threat resulting from the ash at the former Chesapeake Energy Center.An attorney representing the Sierra Club expressed disappointment the court didn’t order a “full cleanup.”