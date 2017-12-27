Joe Cobb to run for City Council

Joe Cobb will formally announce his candidacy for the Roanoke City Council next Thursday at 4pm at the Gainsboro Library Branch – he’s the former pastor at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Blue Ridge. (from a release) “Roanoke is a great city, and is becoming even greater. While we have many assets drawing people of all ages to experience the vibrancy of our city, we have some under-valued areas dreaming to be part of this vibrancy,” said Cobb. “During my years as a clergy of a congregation in Southeast Roanoke, I noticed a growing trend in neighbors helping neighbors to lift the spirit of the place. Our neighborhoods, and our citizens, all have the possibility of making Roanoke a place where everyone is a star; where everyone can make dreams come true.” Cobb will seek the Roanole Democratic Party’s backing for his run.