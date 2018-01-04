Joe Cobb formally announces bid for City Council

January 4th, 2018

Joe Cobb/WFIR photo Gene Marrano

Saying he wanted to help create a city where all are welcome – and one not divided by quadrants – Joe Cobb formally announced his bid for Roanoke City Council today. Cobb seeks one of the three Democratic nominations. He thinks City Council can also take more of a leadership role.  Cobb was the long-time pastor at Metropolitan Community Church of the Blue Ridge He would also like to see the city purchase and then “land bank” blighted parcels, offering them to private parties for redevelopment.

