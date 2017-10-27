J.E.B. Stuart High School to be named “Justice High”

October 27th, 2017 | Written by:

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – A Virginia school board has opted for “Justice High” as the new name for a school that honored a Confederate general. The Fairfax County school board voted back in July to rename J.E.B. Stuart High School in Falls Church. But it delayed choice of a new name to solicit input from families inside the school’s attendance boundaries. The community’s top choice was to remove “J.E.B.” and be known simply as “Stuart High.” But in a 7-4 vote, the board opted for its own idea of Justice High.

