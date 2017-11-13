Roanoke airport braces for busiest travel time of the year

November 13th, 2017 | Written by:

The most crowded days of the year for air travel are rapidly approaching. At Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, for instance, this coming Friday is the single-busiest day each year, mainly the result of college students flying out for holiday breaks. Airport Director Tim Bradshaw says it’s especially wise at such times to get there with plenty of time to get through ticketing and screening. And he has this advice as well:

11-13 Bradshaw Bite-WEB

He spoke live today on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

11-13 Bradshaw LIve-WEB

