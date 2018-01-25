Interstate-81 traffic stop nets 10-pound marijuana bust

From State Police: ROCKBRIDGE, Va. – A Virginia State Police traffic stop Thursday (Jan 25) on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County netted ten pounds of Marijuana. At 8:46 a.m., Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M. C. Forbes stopped a southbound 2018 Ford Escape for excessive speed. The Trooper’s radar recorded the vehicle traveling at 80 mph in the posted 70 mph zone on Interstate 81 at the 196.8 mile marker. During the course of the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded ten pounds of marijuana. Further investigation revealed the two occupants were traveling to Roanoke, Va. The driver, Whitney Brooke Dudley, 23, of Roanoke, Va., was charged with speeding, and possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Mahvasi Donta Fennell-Owens, 21, of Lexington Va., was charged with possession of Marijuana. The driver and passenger were transported to the Rockbridge County Jail, where Dudley and Owens were released on bond.