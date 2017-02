Saying he wants to run “an inclusive and diverse campaign” for the 12th District House of Delegates seat, former WDBJ-7 anchor Chris Hurst launched his quest on Saturday in Blacksburg.

Click below to hear a longer interview with Chris Hurst

