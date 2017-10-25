Hurricane Relief 5K at Roanoke College this Saturday

October 25th, 2017 | Written by:

Hollins University Megan Rioux student spent time as a volunteer in Peru last spring, where she saw the impact of devastating floods. After what recent hurricanes did in Houston, Florida and Puerto Rico, Rioux and others at both Hollins and Roanoke College decided to stage a “Hurricane Relief 5K run and walk” this Saturday morning. Race admission is five dollars; see racesonline.com to sign up or do so onsite before the 10-am race this Saturday, at Roanoke College on the outdoor track.

10-25 Hurricane Relief 5K-WEB

 

