Hunter considered Council run before photo incident

In a memo sent to Roanoke City Council members and WFIR yesterday Shawn Hunter says he intends to move back to Washington DC – whether or not he is exonerated after being charged with sending a lewd photograph on his phone to a Roanoke Times reporter. Before his fall from grace as president of The Peacemakers citizens group, Hunter spoke to WFIR about a possible run for City Council next spring. In that e-mail yesterday Hunter also said he feels “hated” in Roanoke by “my own people” for trying to do good in the city.

10-13 Hunter-WEB