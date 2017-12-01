Hundreds of neglected animals rescued from Virginia farm

LOUISA, Va. (AP) – Nearly 500 animals have been rescued after authorities found neglected emus, sheep, guinea pigs, cats, rabbits and chickens on a Virginia farm. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office discovered the animals Wednesday after receiving a call about goats in the road. Deputies found numerous animals dead or in distress on the 40-acre farm. The sheriff’s office told WRIC-TV that hundreds of animals were placed in a temporary shelter. Deputies said a mobile home on the property was packed several feet high with chickens, birds and garbage. The property owner’s son said the farm has been a dumping ground for unwanted pets. He said his 77-year-old mother was trying to save them all. The sheriff’s office said it was too early to say whether charges will be filed.