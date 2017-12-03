Hundreds gather in Richmond to protest natural gas pipelines

December 3rd, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of people from across Virginia have rallied in Richmond to protest two proposed natural gas pipelines that would cross the state. Landowners, activists, a state lawmaker and two newly elected delegates were among those gathered at Capitol Square on Saturday to oppose the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines. Speakers addressed the crowd before attendees marched peacefully to a theater for a concert. Organizers said more than 500 people attended.

The protest comes ahead of a crucial permitting decision by the State Water Control Board on whether to grant water quality certifications to the projects. Opponents say the pipelines will degrade water quality, infringe on property rights and further commit the region to fossil fuels. Supporters say the projects will create jobs, boost economic developments and lower energy costs.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test