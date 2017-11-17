House fire in Cave Spring area, no injuries

From News Release: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 6:05 p.m., on Thursday, November 16, 2017 to the 3500 block of Forester Road in the Cave Spring area for the report of a structure fire. First arriving crews did find smoke showing from the front of the house. Crews from Cave Spring, Clearbrook, and Back Creek responded to the fire. There are no injuries. There are 5 adult occupants of the home and three of them were at home at the time of the fire. One cat was rescued from inside the house, a dog was also found safe. The fire was mostly confined to the kitchen, however there is smoke damage throughout the home. The fire marshal’s office is on scene to investigate a cause. The Red Cross is assisting the family.