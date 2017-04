The Hope Center on 11th Street Northwest established by Grover Price to provide afterschool mentoring and other community services was broken into last night. Price tells WFIR the burglars also took a cashbox. Price says the “Hope Festival” scheduled for May 27th will go on as planned. He urges local residents to contact Roanoke police with any information. Price posted a message about the robbery this morning on Facebook:

