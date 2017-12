Virginia’s ABC is bringing back a lottery to determine who can buy bottles of Pappy van Winkle bourbon this year. It is a very high-price bourbon — with an equally high demand. First up: a four-bottle package collection for $999.99. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

The on-line lottery opens tomorrow, and others will run into mid-January. Click here for full information from Virginia’s ABC.