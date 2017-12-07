Hidden Valley High Team tops congressional app challenge

From the office of Congressman Bob Goodlatte: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) announced today during Computer Science Education Week that a team from Hidden Valley High School in Roanoke is the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia’s winner of the 2017 Congressional App Challenge. Yesterday, Congressman Goodlatte notified the students by Skype of their achievement.

Congressman Goodlatte released the following statement congratulating the team:

“These students from Hidden Valley High School took a real world problem – one they have personally experienced – and created a solution. They saw their idea transform from a ‘brainstorming board’ in the classroom to a tool that can be used to help quickly and accurately tally Quizbowl results.

“I am extremely impressed by the ingenuity and skill of these students and students throughout the Sixth Congressional District who submitted entries. Each of these participants is to be commended for their hard work. I encourage them to take what they have learned from this process and continue to grow their knowledge of computer coding. I thank all of the students who participated as well as the educators who helped them along the way. These young men and women are the next generation of American innovators.”

Quizbowl Scores: Hidden Valley High School – Roanoke, Va.

David Arnold Shreyas Gullapalli Mengyun (Mavis) Lee Yifei Zhao

Teacher/Advisor: Mrs. Phifer Herrala

Link to app demonstration: https://youtu.be/c8ZFjElPiD8

Description: “Less than a month ago we assisted our Quizbowl team in hosting a Quizbowl tournament. During it, we noticed that oftentimes certain scorekeepers couldn’t do math quickly as others, or kept messing up the calculations, which led to their rooms being behind. This app aims to solve that by simplifying the scorekeeping process.”

Additional Information: In 2014, Congressman Goodlatte co-chaired the first Congressional App Challenge along with Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.). Through the Congressional App Challenge, students from across the country are tasked with creating and exhibiting an original app. The winning apps are eligible to be featured in the U.S. Capitol Building and on House.gov. Each winner will also receive $250 in Amazon Web Services Credits and will be invited to the #HouseOfCode Reception in April 2018. More information about the Congressional App Challenge can be found at www.congressionalappchallenge.us.

###