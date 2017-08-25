Here comes Harvey; hurricane bears down on Texas coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Conditions deteriorated Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as Hurricane Harvey strengthened and crawled toward the state, with forecasters warning that evacuations and preparations “should be rushed to completion.” Millions of people prepared for a prolonged battering from the storm, which could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in nearly a dozen years. Forecasters labeled Harvey a “life-threatening” system that posed a “grave risk,” saying it could swamp several counties more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (177 kph), just shy of the benchmark for a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was expected to continue gathering strength before coming ashore late Friday or early Saturday. Landfall was predicted along the central Texas coast, between Port O’Connor and Matagorda Bay. The stretch of coastline spans about 30 miles (48 kilometers) roughly 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi. The storm has the potential to produce winds up to 125 mph (201 kph) and storm surges of 12 feet (4 meters), according to the National Hurricane Center.