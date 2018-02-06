Hardy woman charged with meth, firearms counts

News release: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 59 year old Frances Marie Fisher on multiple charges. On 2/5/2018 at approximately 3:00 PM, investigators were conducting an investigation into a drug complaint at the Lake Inn located at 45 Enterprise Ln. in Westlake. Investigators soon developed Ms. Fisher as a suspect. Further investigation revealed that Fisher was in possession of Methamphetamine and a hand gun was recovered from Fisher. Fisher was charged with multiple counts and is currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional jail without bond. This is an ongoing investigation.