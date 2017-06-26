Group trying to by Dumas Center wants more time

The Dumas Hotel Legacy – a community group trying to purchase the Dumas Hotel from TAP – held a press conference this morning to share their progress on the campaign. The hotel has been on the market for two years and TAP hopes to close the sale by September. The Dumas Hotel Legacy encourages the community to get involved with their campaign. They are hosting many fundraising events to reach their goal. More information can be found on their Facebook page. Shmura Smith-Glenn, a member of the Dumas Hotel Legacy, says they are negotiating with TAP for an extension.

