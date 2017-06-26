Groundbreaking held for American Indian monument

Representatives of several Native American tribes are celebrating a new monument planned near Virginia’s Capitol. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that tribal representatives and others celebrated a groundbreaking Saturday of a new monument entitled “Mantle.” The monument will recognize Native Americans’ legacy in Virginia. The Virginia Indian Commemorative Commission was established in 2009 to install a permanent monument on Capital Square. “Mantle” by artist Alan Michaelson will be in the shape of a nautilus and

include natural landscaping. The Virginia Capitol Foundation said the monument’s

total cost will be $900,000, and so far $400,000 has been raised.