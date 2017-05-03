Griffith: leaning toward voting against omnibus budget bill

Congressman Morgan Griffith says he is leaning toward voting against the omnibus budget deal that would keep the federal government funded through September. A vote is expected later today. Griffith says at some point, House Republicans must pass a budget that adheres to the principles that they promised to the voters they represent. WFIR’s Ian Price has the story:

05-03 Griffith-Budget Wrap-WEB

Griffith spoke with us live today on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the entire conversation:

05-03 Griffith Live-WEB