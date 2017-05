House Republicans keep looking for language that will permit passage of a revised version of the American Health Care Act. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, Congressman Morgan Griffith will be among those supporting it.

05-04 Griffith-AHCA Wrap1-WEB

Griffiths’ comments came in a live interview Wednesday on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the complete conversation:

05-03 Griffith Live-WEB