Grace Lovegrove’s legacy lives on at Rose Bowl parade

December 22nd, 2017 | Written by:

courtesy Lovegrove family

18-year-old Patrick Henry High School graduate Grace Lovegrove collapsed and died from an undetected heart ailment while running with her Christopher Newport University cross-country team in 2005. But Grace had checked the organ donor box on her driver’s license – and now four people have her organs. On New Years Day her parents and brother Spencer will be at the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena as the “Donate Life” float – featuring portraits of Grace and organ donors from other states – travels the parade route.  Spencer Lovegrove is now a third year student at the Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine – where he is researching sudden cardiac death.

12-22 Lovegrove

