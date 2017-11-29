Governor weighs in on sexual harassment charges, firings

“Today” show host Matt Lauer this morning – and former Prairie Home Companion radio host Garrison Keillor this afternoon. The list of men who have lost high-profile jobs after being accused of sexual misconduct in the past continues to grow. Governor Terry McAuliffe spoke about that on WTOP radio in Washington this morning. McAuliffe commended the women who have come forward to make those claims. The Governor also said he would support mandatory anti-sexual harassment training for state employees – right now there is no requirement in Virginia for that training.

