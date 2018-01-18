Gov. Northam live on WFIR: pipelines, Trump, mystery alarm & more

Virginia’s newly-inaugurated Governor Ralph Northam joined WFIR live this morning for a wide-ranging discussion with topics that included — but were hardly limited to — proposed pipelines to President Trump to a mystery alarm clock going off each night in the governor’s mansion. Here is the full conversation:

Among the other topics discussed, Northam said he also plans to continue serving as a doctor while governor — but on a very sharply-reduced schedule, perhaps on Fridays every other month. Northam said he also wants to continue teaching medical students and residents:

