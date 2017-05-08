GOP candidate for governor says higher gas taxes are essential for region’s economic growth

One of the Republican candidates for governor is differentiating himself from the others by calling for a gas tax that under most circumstances would be higher than Virginia’s current one. State Senator Frank Wagner says without more gas tax revenues, the state cannot even consider major highway projects like widening Interstate 81:

Wagner spoke with us live this morning on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. His plan calls for a sliding scale gas tax that increases when prices are lower and decreases when they go up. Here is the full conversation:

