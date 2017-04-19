GOP candidate for Attorney General live on WFIR: Lee statue removal, other topics addressed

The race for Virginia Attorney General appears to be set. Democrat Mark Herring is seeking a second term, and Richmond attorney John Adams is the only Republican on the June primary ballot, so he is the presumptive GOP candidate. Adams is campaigning today in Botetourt County, and he spoke live with us by telephone on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Topics covered include Charlottesville’s plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue and whether an attorney general is required to defend a state law or Constitutional provision which with he or she might disagree:

04-19 John Adams Live-WEB