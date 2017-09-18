Goodwill provides health care training

September 18th, 2017 | Written by:

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is providing a health care training program later this week. WFIR’s Bob Clark has more on this story

9-18 Goodwill Jobs Wrap #2-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test