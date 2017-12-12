Goodlatte: Trump is right in calling for end to chain migration

Congressman Bob Goodlatte says he supports President Trump’s call to end what is called chain migration. It’s the procedure that permits relatives to follow other family immigrants granted legal status in the U.S. Goodlatte chairs the House Judiciary Committee which oversees immigration law. He spoke this afternoon with Fox News:

12-12 Goodlatte-Fox-WEB

The man charged with yesterday’s pipe bomb attack in New York entered the U.S. legally through chain migration.