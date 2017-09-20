Goodlatte supports basic principle behind Graham-Cassidy health care bill

September 20th, 2017 | Written by:

Rep. Bob Goodlatte

If the so-called Graham-Cassidy health care reform bill proposed by Senate Republicans is passed by September 30th, it will move to the House, where it must be reconciled with a version already approved there. Democratic Senators and Congressman are unified so far in their opposition to the latest proposal that could repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. 6th District Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte said today he likes the basic concept of block grants going back to the states.

9-20 Goodlatte heaslth care for web-WEB

 

 

 

 

 

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test