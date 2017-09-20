Goodlatte supports basic principle behind Graham-Cassidy health care bill

If the so-called Graham-Cassidy health care reform bill proposed by Senate Republicans is passed by September 30th, it will move to the House, where it must be reconciled with a version already approved there. Democratic Senators and Congressman are unified so far in their opposition to the latest proposal that could repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. 6th District Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte said today he likes the basic concept of block grants going back to the states.

