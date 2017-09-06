Goodlatte: second special prosecutor needed, this one to investigate Hillary Clinton

September 6th, 2017 | Written by:

Rep. Bob Goodlatte

Congressman Bob Goodlatte says he has no problem with the special counsel’s probe into alleged collusion last year between the Trump campaign and Russia, but he says a second special counsel should be appointed to look into Hillary Clinton. Areas would include alleged leaking of classified information and ties to foreign governments along with her private e-mail server.

09-06 Goodlatte-Mueller Wrap2-WEB

Click here to read Goodlatte’s op-ed piece in Sunday’s Roanoke Times

 

